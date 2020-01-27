|
|
E. Ruth Willard Lekan 1935-2020
Ruth Lekan, a long-time resident of Lincoln Park, died peacefully on January 1st following a sudden illness. She is survived by sisters Wendy Willard and Joan Gruen; and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Lekan. An accomplished woman, Ruth graduated from Cornell University in 1957, persued an MBA from DePaul University, and was a successful designer. She had a full and abundant life, loving art, music, travel and animals. Memorial services will be held at Church of Our Saviour, 530 Fullerton Parkway, on Saturday April 4th at 10:00 a.m. Dedications in Ruth's name may be made to Lincoln Park Zoo.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020