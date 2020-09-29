John E. Tucker, age 69, late of Chicago Heights. Beloved brother of David (Pam), Joseph, and Mary Tucker. Caring uncle of Lisa, Heather, Christopher, and Kathy. John retired from a career as a custodian at Crete-Monee School District 201.
Visitation, Wednesday September 30, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM, at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 South Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. 60448. Chapel Service Thursday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in private.
*Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home. Gathering size will be limited to less than fifty (50) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time.
For information 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com