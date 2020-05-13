Earl A. Minnich, 86, of Willowbrook, Illinois, died on Sunday May 10, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living of Willowbrook, IL. He was born on August 3, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Earl A. and Helen M. Minnich. He married Donna L. Wilson on June 6, 1981 in Indiana. Surviving are his wife, and several nieces and nephews. He received a B.A. from Bradley University in Peoria IL and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Earl was a retired Lt.Colonel from the U.S. Air Force. Most of his career in the Air Force he served as a B-52 navigator and served several tours of duty overseas during the Vietnam War. Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.





