Earl A. Minnich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl A. Minnich, 86, of Willowbrook, Illinois, died on Sunday May 10, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living of Willowbrook, IL. He was born on August 3, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Earl A. and Helen M. Minnich. He married Donna L. Wilson on June 6, 1981 in Indiana. Surviving are his wife, and several nieces and nephews. He received a B.A. from Bradley University in Peoria IL and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Earl was a retired Lt.Colonel from the U.S. Air Force. Most of his career in the Air Force he served as a B-52 navigator and served several tours of duty overseas during the Vietnam War. Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Arlington National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved