|
|
Earl Brelie, 91, of Arlington Hts.; loving husband to the late Dorothy (nee Somor); loved father to Scott (Ellen), Paul (Linda) and Lynn (David) Garel; beloved grandfather to Kurt (Melissa), Alison, Teri (Mike) Wonser and Marc; cherished great-grandfather to Elijah, Chase and Brayden; and dear brother to Betty Brelie. Mr. Brelie joined the Chicago Fire Department in 1948. During this time at the Department, he held positions of Lieutenant, Captain, Chief of Emergency Medical Services and Battalion Chief. Earl retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 1991. Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 3 pm until 7 pm Funeral Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that the memorial donations be made to the Ende, Menzer, Walsh and Quinn Retirees', Widows' and Children's Assistance Fund @ www.widowsandchildrens.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019