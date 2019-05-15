Home

Hickey Memorial Chapels
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1636
Earl Follis
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St Benedict Church
Earl C. Follis Jr.


1934 - 2019
Earl C. Follis Jr. Obituary
Earl C. Follis, Jr., age 84, of Blue Island. Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Raphealla Follis nee Amato. Loving father of Gregory Chase, Elaine Chase Williams, and the late Linda Chase Hein. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Sarah, Andrew, Jacob (Lex), Sydney, and Cassidy. Greatgrandfather of 3. Longtime employee of ARA Services and Mariott Hotels. Earl was the proud Santa for the community for 25 years. Visitation Thursday May 16, 2019 from 2-8pm at Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St Blue Island, IL 60406. Funeral Friday 10:30am at the funeral home going to St Benedict Church 11am Mass. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 388-1636
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
