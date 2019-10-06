|
|
Earl David Epsteen, age 96; beloved husband of the late Marian, nee Feldman; loving father of Karen (DanIel Luber) Wickman, Joyce (Paul) Bery, and the late Ralph Epsteen; proud grandfather of Eric Wickman, Amanda Bery, Geoffrey Bery, and Sean Epsteen; dear brother of the late Sarah Epstein. Earl was a WW2 Veteran who received the Purple Heart and was an officer on a Navy ship and was part of the D-Day Invasion on Normandy. Service and interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019