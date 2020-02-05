Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
6201 Vollmer Road
Matteson, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl G. Kent Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl G. Kent Jr. Obituary
Earl G. Kent Jr. of Manteno, died February 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Doris, son Paul (Beth) Kent, daughter Linda Kent, daughter Laura (Chris) Onjack, stepdaughter Sheilah (Jeff) Smith and stepson Jeremy (Kim) Norton. He was a proud grandparent of Andrew and Julie Kent, Jessica and Justin Smith, Alexis (Wes) Parker, Peter Onjack, MacKenzie and Paxton Norton. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria and son Gregory. Fond brother in law and uncle to many. Earl was a very active volunteer. He served on the honor guard at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for 11 years and volunteered at Riverside Hospital. He recently participated on an Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was grateful to be celebrated as a retired Marine. He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Matteson, where he was an elder, usher and a member of the Men's club. He could always be seen making pancakes and sausage at the pancake supper or working at the country fair. Earl loved to camp with his fellow church friends traveling on weekends and long trips across the country. Visitation Thursday 3 to 8 PM at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Funeral Service Friday 9:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6201 Vollmer Road Matteson, IL 60443. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral Info 708-532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now