Earl G. Kent Jr. of Manteno, died February 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Doris, son Paul (Beth) Kent, daughter Linda Kent, daughter Laura (Chris) Onjack, stepdaughter Sheilah (Jeff) Smith and stepson Jeremy (Kim) Norton. He was a proud grandparent of Andrew and Julie Kent, Jessica and Justin Smith, Alexis (Wes) Parker, Peter Onjack, MacKenzie and Paxton Norton. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria and son Gregory. Fond brother in law and uncle to many. Earl was a very active volunteer. He served on the honor guard at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for 11 years and volunteered at Riverside Hospital. He recently participated on an Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was grateful to be celebrated as a retired Marine. He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Matteson, where he was an elder, usher and a member of the Men's club. He could always be seen making pancakes and sausage at the pancake supper or working at the country fair. Earl loved to camp with his fellow church friends traveling on weekends and long trips across the country. Visitation Thursday 3 to 8 PM at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Funeral Service Friday 9:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6201 Vollmer Road Matteson, IL 60443. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral Info 708-532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020