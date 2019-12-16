Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Earl G. Roth Obituary
Earl G. Roth, 89, of Park Ridge. U S Army Veteran, Illinois National Guard. Beloved husband for 59 years to Joan, nee McKenna.Loving father of Gregory Roth and Johannah Roth. Very proud Grandfather of Rebecca Roth. Retired 30+ year employee of United Conveyer Corporation. Longtime member of Paddock Lake Sportsman's Club. Member of Chicago Black Horse Troop Association, Illinois National Guard, Division 33rd, US Army Infantry. Retired volunteer of the Park Ridge C.E.R.T - Community Emergency Response Team. A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 3:00 PM until time of Prayer Service at 7:30 PM Interment Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 16, 2019
