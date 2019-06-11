|
|
Earl G. Syler 76, of Chicago (Beverly) passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Dorothy B. (nee Burrus). Devoted father of Jennifer (Kent) Taylor, Bradley (Jennifer) and Gregory (Iman) Syler. Cherished "Papa" of Weston, Grant, Meg, Carter, Walter and Shamar. Dear brother of Roy (Cathy) and Don (Lynne) Syler. He delighted in his family, his community and a lifetime of service to others. Earl taught for 36 yrs. in the Calumet Park (Il.) School District and was Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 607 for 27 years. He was a builder of lives, of community, and, as a gifted woodworker, of countless projects. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday June 15th from 12:00 p.m. until time of Service 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Union Church 1750 West 103rd. Street. Chicago. Inurnment will be held at the Constant Cemetery in Buffalo Hart, IL. Memorials may be made to PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO. 64131 (www.pkdcure.org), or Boy Scout Troop 607 at 1750 W. 103rd. Street, Chicago, IL. 60643. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan-O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019