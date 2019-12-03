|
|
Earl H. Peters, 90, of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Lillian W. Peters nee Woltman for 66 years; loving father of Cheryl (Robert) Franz, Carolyn (Michael) Wojcik, and Cynthia (Timothy) Sappington; proud grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 10; dear brother of Barbara Tarvin and Bonnie (James) Harbke. Visitation, Thursday, December 05, 2019, 3:00p.m.- 7:00p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie. Interment, Friday December 6, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sepsis Alliance or . Funeral Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019