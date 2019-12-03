Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl H. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl H. Peters Obituary
Earl H. Peters, 90, of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Lillian W. Peters nee Woltman for 66 years; loving father of Cheryl (Robert) Franz, Carolyn (Michael) Wojcik, and Cynthia (Timothy) Sappington; proud grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 10; dear brother of Barbara Tarvin and Bonnie (James) Harbke. Visitation, Thursday, December 05, 2019, 3:00p.m.- 7:00p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie. Interment, Friday December 6, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sepsis Alliance or . Funeral Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now