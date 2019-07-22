|
Earl J. Konecki, 79, US Coast Guard Veteran, beloved husband of Lora Lee, nee Willmot; devoted father of Kathleen (Jack) Lundeen, Christine Kestian and Sandra Lee (John) Blair; proud grandfather of Rachel, Shane, Paige, Connor, Brandon, Colin, Katrina, Joshua and Jessica; loving brother of Jerry Konecci, and the late Gene, Michele, Clare and Yvonne; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Funeral Service Monday, 10:00 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Beverly Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. 52 year member and past Exalted Ruler Oak Lawn Elks Club No. 2254, Member Moose Lodge, Oak Lawn American Legion and many other organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the will be appreciated. Info 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 22 to July 24, 2019