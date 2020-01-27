|
Earl L. Deutsch, age 93, of Skokie, Illinois, former owner of Deutsch Luggage; WWII veteran who served honorably in the U.S. Navy; beloved husband and best friend for 70 years of RoseLee, nee Ross; loving father of Dr. Stephen (Diane), Howard (fiancée Lisa Dunn), Larry (Deb), and Barry (Rhonda) Deutsch; adored grandfather of Joya (Austin) Balk, Dr. Andrew (Hilary) Deutsch, Kate (Daniel) Aliaga, Steve (Maggie) Deutsch, Alyse and Justin Deutsch, Joe (fiancée Lauren Zabrin), Corine and Julia Deutsch, and Meredith, Garrett and Blair Deutsch; proud great grandfather of Mae, Jake, Olive, Scarlett and Luke; dear brother of the late Sydell (late Norman) Nelson; and treasured uncle and friend to many. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Block North of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org or the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020