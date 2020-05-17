Earl L. Rone
Earl L. Rone, 87, modest Army Veteran of the Korean War, loving husband of the late Anna; beloved father of the late Mark Rone and Linda (Marty) Patryn; cherished grandfather of Natalie (Kyle) Shamie and Anthony Patryn; devoted great-grandfather of Gabriel and Giulianna Shamie; caring brother-in-law of Guy (Rose) Signorelli; uncle to John Signorelli and Barbara Hewitt; and great-uncle to many. Private interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please donate to St. Mother Theodore Guerin 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park, IL 60707 in Earl's name.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
