Earl N. Bonovich born 09/22/1924 in Carlinville Illinois. Died 04/09/2019 in Northbrook, Illinois. EARL WAS A GOOD MAN.Memorial Visitation Monday, April 15, 2019 10 am at St. Catherine Laboure Church 3535 Thornwood Ave Glenview, IL followed by an 11 am Life Celebration Mass. Inurnment to follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019
