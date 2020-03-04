Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Rand Rd and Rte 53
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map

Earl N. Kuznetsky DDS Obituary
Earl N. Kuznetsky DDS, age 95. Beloved husband of Evelyn, nee Dexter; cherished father of Dr Kenneth (Lisa Tater) Kuznetsky, Paul Kuznetsky and Daniel (Robin) Kuznetsky, loving grandfather of Jacob, Samuel and Ethan; devoted son of the late Samuel and Lillian Kuznetsky. Graveside service Wednesday 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions in Earls name to the Jewish United Fund ( www.juf.org ) would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
