|
|
Earl N. Kuznetsky DDS, age 95. Beloved husband of Evelyn, nee Dexter; cherished father of Dr Kenneth (Lisa Tater) Kuznetsky, Paul Kuznetsky and Daniel (Robin) Kuznetsky, loving grandfather of Jacob, Samuel and Ethan; devoted son of the late Samuel and Lillian Kuznetsky. Graveside service Wednesday 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers contributions in Earls name to the Jewish United Fund ( www.juf.org ) would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or
www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020