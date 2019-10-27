|
Earl R. Larson, noted Hinsdale architect and businessman and a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was called home to glory at the age of 91 early Thursday morning, October 24 at his home in Hinsdale. Earl was born on August 12, 1928, in Chicago to his parents Lawrence and Irma (Mauer).
On December 23, 1950, he married the love of his life, Ruth Hajen, and they were happily married for over 68 years. Earl and Ruth were loving parents to six children, Vicki (Rick) Pierson, Deborah (Bruce) Krieger, Craig (Deborah) Larson, Keith (Char) Larson, Sharon (William) Dillon, and Rev. Kurt Larson. Earl cherished his 16 grandchildren and his 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Larson earlier this year. A graduate from the school of Architecture, University of Illinois, Navy Pier, Earl founded Earl R. Larson and Associates in Hinsdale in 1957 and became a lifelong Rotarian. Soon after, he partnered with Peter S. Kramer, architect, to form Larson/Kramer & Associates. Their firm was renowned for Country Club design, designing over 150 Country Clubs nationwide. Earl was a devoted family man. He lived a full life, filled with family, friends, and adventure. He traveled with his bride and family to many different places all over the world, including most of the United States, Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. He especially enjoyed vacationing every August with his family at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Earl had a strong and vibrant faith in the Lord. He was baptized into the family of God at Wicker Park Lutheran Church in Chicago. He and Ruth are faithful, long time members of Zion Lutheran Church in Hinsdale. Earl served on many committees at Zion, including the Board of Elders, the Board of Education, and the Board of Trustees. Visitation for Earl will be on Sunday, November 3rd, from 3-8 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL. The visitation will continue on Monday, November 4, at Zion Lutheran Church, 204 S. Grant in Hinsdale, from 9:30-10:30 am. The funeral service for Earl will be Monday, November 4th at 10:30 am at Zion. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Hinsdale. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019