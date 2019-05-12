Earl Shabosky, 91, WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Valley Hi Nursing Home in Woodstock, IL. Earl was born on January 17, 1928 in Oak Park, IL. On December 1, 1951 he married Shirley Fippinger, the love of his life. They were married for over 50 years. Earl enjoyed golfing, McDonald's coffee hour and all sports. Earl was proud to serve in WWII as a gunner on the USS Elden as a teenager. He returned and finished High School where he met Shirley. Earl and Shirley raised their three children (Bruce, Cheryl, and Diane) in Berkeley, IL. Earl is survived by his son Bruce (Donna); his daughters Cheryl and Diane; his grandchildren, John (Fiancée Krista), Jenna, Lisa, Amanda (Steven), Wendy (James), and Samantha; his three great-grandsons (Zolan, Ronan, and Eamon), in-laws, Lester (Connie), Sharon, Terry (Merle), and many nieces, nephews, and former son-in-law, Bruce. Earl was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and Brother-In-law Rich Benge. His family would like to thank the staff at Valley Hi Nursing Home and Journey Care Hospice for the tender care and love they gave to Earl. Visitation Monday 10 AM until time of Funeral Service 12 Noon at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Honor Flight Chicago 9701 W. Higgins Rd. Suite 310 Rosemont, IL 60018, www.honorflightchicago.org or the . Info. (630) 941-5860. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary