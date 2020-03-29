Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Kochan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl W. Kochan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl W. Kochan Obituary
Earl W. Kochan, Age 93. WWII Army Air Corp Veteran. Loving husband of the late Sonia J. nee Szarek. Loving father of Diane (Robert) Danielewicz and Carol (Don) Rimdzius. Cherished grandfather of Scott, Peter (Kim), Eric, and Laura (Jason Wieder) Danielewicz, Michael (Kelly) Rimdzius, Michelle (Ryan) Krzmarzick, and Daniel (Alison) Rimdzius. Great grandfather of Erin, Nessa, Lucy, Killian, Henry, Caden, Colin, Charlie, Carly, Audrey, Emma and Colt. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Service with military honors was held on Friday March 27 at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -