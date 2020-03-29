|
|
Earl W. Kochan, Age 93. WWII Army Air Corp Veteran. Loving husband of the late Sonia J. nee Szarek. Loving father of Diane (Robert) Danielewicz and Carol (Don) Rimdzius. Cherished grandfather of Scott, Peter (Kim), Eric, and Laura (Jason Wieder) Danielewicz, Michael (Kelly) Rimdzius, Michelle (Ryan) Krzmarzick, and Daniel (Alison) Rimdzius. Great grandfather of Erin, Nessa, Lucy, Killian, Henry, Caden, Colin, Charlie, Carly, Audrey, Emma and Colt. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Service with military honors was held on Friday March 27 at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020