Earle "Bud" Griebler, 85, of Park Ridge, IL died February 9, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1933 in Chicago.He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joanne (Russey) Griebler, children Denise (and Bill), David (and Marianne), and Lynne (an Brad) Bugai, and their grandchildren Sarah, Claire (and Adam) and Kate Griebler, Ben and Cora (and Johnny) Koehler, and Emily and Madelyn Bugai, sister-in-law, Collette Meyer, niece Kristen Meyer and nephew Andrew (and Gina) Meyer. He was a loving father who supported and encouraged his children and grandchildren's creative, musical and vocational endeavors. He was a veteran of the US Army. Bud worked at the Griebler Auto Repair Shop, Bruning Company, and AC Delco Division of General Motors. He was a skilled mechanic, carpenter, automotive trainer, service/sales manager and clock repairman. His hobbies included building and flying model airplanes, travel, camping, sailing, music and musical theater. But most of all he loved being with his family and friends. A member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Park and the Maine South Music Boosters. Preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Louise Joy and Bruce Barber and his son-in-law, Curt Koehler.A memorial service will be held at St. Lutheran Church, 205 Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068 on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Family visitation 12:30-2pm. Service 2:00 pm followed by reception at the church.In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift to one of the following appreciated:St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068; Honor Flights ChicagoCollege of the OzaeksMaine South Music Boosters, P.O. Box 250, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 1 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary