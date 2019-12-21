Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Earlena Lenz
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Earlena L. Lenz Obituary
Earlena L. Lenz, nee Dell, age 68, Lemont, IL, passed away December 20, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Earl Dell and the late Lois Bojanowski; beloved wife of Ed Lenz; loving mother of Beth (Jeff) Kowalczik and Steve Lenz; cherished grandmother of Addie and Kenzie Kowalczik; dearest sister of Randall Dell, Earl (Angela) Dell, Patti (Mark) Brent, and Mark (Dawn) Bojanowski; and fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Earlena was an avid gardener, and past president of the Lemont Garden Club. Visitation Sunday, from 2 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, December 23, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to St. Alphonsus Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
