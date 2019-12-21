|
Earlena L. Lenz, nee Dell, age 68, Lemont, IL, passed away December 20, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Earl Dell and the late Lois Bojanowski; beloved wife of Ed Lenz; loving mother of Beth (Jeff) Kowalczik and Steve Lenz; cherished grandmother of Addie and Kenzie Kowalczik; dearest sister of Randall Dell, Earl (Angela) Dell, Patti (Mark) Brent, and Mark (Dawn) Bojanowski; and fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Earlena was an avid gardener, and past president of the Lemont Garden Club. Visitation Sunday, from 2 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, December 23, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to St. Alphonsus Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
