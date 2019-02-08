Home

Echo G. Moulder, 100, passed away days after celebrating her 100th birthday with her loving family. She was born in Minot, North Dakota to John and Florence (Vandenover) Bogart on January 28, 1919. She was the loving wife to the late William K. Moulder. Loving mother to six children; Susan (Frank) Strainis, Thomas (Lynne) Moulder, James (Chris) Moulder, Bonnie Piccolo, Connie (William) Geraghty, and John (Joe) Moulder. Loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren; and loving great grandmother to 18 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2 pm – 5 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Memorial may be expressed to St, Joseph Village (4021 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL. 60641), or St. Mary's Church (175 E. Illinois Ave. Lake Forest, IL. 60045) in loving memory of Echo Moulder. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
