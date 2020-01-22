Home

Ed Formento


1919 - 2020
Ed Formento Obituary
Ed Formento, 100, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. A longtime resident of Willow Springs, IL, he recently spent time with family in Colorado until his passing. Ed was born on July 5, 1919 in Bevier, MO. He was an Army veteran who served proudly in World War II, worked for more than 35 years at Electro-Motive Diesel, and served as Mayor of Willow Springs.

Ed was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy, father of the late Robert Formento, and brother to the late Mary Storms. He is survived by his grandson Michael (Kristin) Formento, his great grandchildren Sophia and Santino, and his daughter Debra Formento.

Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
