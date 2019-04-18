Edalee G. Stewart, 97, of Northbrook and Glencoe, passed away in the company of family on April 6, 2019 at Covenant Village in Northbrook.Mrs. Stewart was born Edalee Esther Gastrock in New Orleans, LA, on June 6, 1921, the only child of Lucie Elizabeth Ernhart and Edward A. Gastrock, a chemical engineer who worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 1939, she matriculated to Louisiana State University earning a BA Degree. There she met Charles Leslie Stewart, Jr., of Urbana, IL. They were married August 30, 1941. The couple lived in Washington D.C., during the Second World War, where Mrs. Stewart worked for the Office of Price Administration while her husband served in the Army in the Office of Strategic Services. After the war, they moved to Chicago, where Mr. Stewart attended law school.The Stewarts moved to Glencoe in 1954 and lived there, with the exception of a three-year period when they lived in Paris, France, while Mr. Stewart served as a partner in the law firm Mayer Fredrich Speiss Tierney Brown and Platt (now Mayer Brown). After they returned from Paris, Mr. Stewart became general counsel of Hartmarx Corporation. Mrs. Stewart sold real estate with Homefinders on the North Shore. They moved to Covenant Village of Northbrook in 1999.Edalee Stewart was a skilled bridge player. She was also a passionate genealogist. Her bookshelves were filled with binders documenting the history of her family from its roots in Alsace, to its flowering in North America. Her other hobbies included pottery mosaics and needlepoint. She was a Great Book Leader and devoted mother. She is survived by her four children, William of Lake Barrington, IL, Thomas of New York City, Katherine of New York City, and Robert of Whitefish Bay, WI; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.Plans for a Memorial Service will be shared with family and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Equestrian Connection at equestrianconnect.org, American Civil Liberties Union at aclu.org, at , and International Rescue Committee at rescue.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary