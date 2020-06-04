Edda D'Amico
Edda D'Amico (nee Bucci), Age 87, Born into Eternal Life on May 31, 2020. Together forever with her husband of 65 years, Carlo "Adiutore" D'Amico. Loving mother of Mary (Joseph) Barnes, Josephine "Pina" D'Amico, Enza (David) Piech, Carla (Paul) Dargan, and Vincent (Cynthia) D'Amico. Proud "Nanna" of Joseph (Kamila) Barnes, Michelle (Sean) Skoglund, Michael (Kari) Barnes, Maria (Brandon) Cotter, Andrew (Emily) Piech, and David Piech, Renata (Patrick) Vonesh, Danny Dargan, Grace Anne, Carl James "CJ" and Sofia D'Amico. Proud "Bisnonna" of Aiden, Austin, Mabel, Gabriel, Ace, James, Emmerson, Theodore, Frances, Josephine "Josie," and two more great grandchildren due to the family soon. Beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe Bucci (the late Antonia Zuccon) and the late Maria (nee Buri) Bucci. Dear sister of Giuseppe Bucci, Antonia Bucci, John (Jan) Bucci, and Mary Ann (Robert) Ross. Edda was a beloved godmother to many and proud aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was an impeccable designer and quintessential master seamstress for over 70 years. She was dedicated to her family and friends whom she cherished with all her heart. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, private visitation and funeral to be held. A memorial mass in honor of Edda and Carlo will be celebrated at St. John Fisher Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary of Providence, 4200 N. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL 60634 or Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
