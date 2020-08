Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 87, on May 31, 2020. Family and friends will meet at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 to celebrate Mass for Carlo and Edda at 10:00am. Committal Service and Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following mass. For Info: 708-636-5500





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store