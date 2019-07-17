|
Edda M. Toniolo, age 72, at rest on July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph for 49 years. Loving mother of Lisa Gigliotti, Joseph (Borislava) Toniolo and Mark Toniolo. Cherished grandmother of Lia, Joey, Luca, Jax, Diana and Mario. Dear daughter of the late Carlo and the late Maria (nee VIsentin) Bolzan. Fond sister of Antonio (the late Luigina) Bolzan, Silvano (the late Diane) Bolzan and Victoria (Enzo) Venuti. Fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Saturday beginning at the funeral home at 10:00 am and then will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019