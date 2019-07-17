Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Edda M. Toniolo

Edda M. Toniolo Obituary
Edda M. Toniolo, age 72, at rest on July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph for 49 years. Loving mother of Lisa Gigliotti, Joseph (Borislava) Toniolo and Mark Toniolo. Cherished grandmother of Lia, Joey, Luca, Jax, Diana and Mario. Dear daughter of the late Carlo and the late Maria (nee VIsentin) Bolzan. Fond sister of Antonio (the late Luigina) Bolzan, Silvano (the late Diane) Bolzan and Victoria (Enzo) Venuti. Fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Saturday beginning at the funeral home at 10:00 am and then will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
