Eddie Hait, Holocaust Survivor, age 90, beloved husband of Jane, nee Gronowski, for 62 wonderful years; loving father of Gayle (Aaron) Ozrovitz and Bonnie (David) Heller; cherished Papa of Joshua, Lexi, Morgan and Blake; treasured brother, uncle and friend of many.
Private funeral service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019