Peterson , Eddie Eddie Peterson, 65, of Gary passed away Thursday, June 5, 2019 in Gary.
Survived by 1 son, Westley Peterson; 1 daughter, Leah Peterson; 2 grandchildren; 1 brother, Ike L. (Malyssa Steele) Peterson; 1 sister, Theresa (Ricky) Tarver; special aunt, Minnie Lee Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, other aunts and uncles, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Ike and Dorothy Mae Peterson; brother, Hubert Peterson.
Mr. Peterson was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard.
In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no services and private cremation was held at their convenience.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019