George Hall, Jr "Deacon George" 74, of East Chicago passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home.
He is survived by wife of 34 years, Emma Hall; 2 sons, jeffrey (Theresa) Hall and Mark (Latanya) Hall; 2 Daughters, Kanika Copeland and Stacey (Montell) Pickett-Mosley; 24 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Billy Hall; 1 sister, Irma Brown; caregivers, Troy Lawson, Jr., Danyelle "Duck" Peaches, Kendall & Kavo'hn Meadows, Devohn Roberts and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by father, George Hall, Sr,. mother, Sallie Mae Hall; brothers, Bobbie and Roger Hall.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11am at Greater First Baptist Church 4862 Olcott East Chicago. Bishop Tavis Grant, officiating Interment: Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June, 25, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Mr. Hall retired from Division of Family and Social Services after 35 years of service.
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Hall family during their time of loss.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 23 to June 24, 2019