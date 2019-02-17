|
|
Edel Mikell, age 81, of Aurora, IL passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1937 in Chicago, IL. Edel is survived by his loving wife; Beverly A. (nee Hill) Mikell, children; Arnoldo (Melva) Mikell, Lisa (Joseph) Kinder, Tina (Fransisco) Mercado, Leo (Damaris) Mikell, Shawna (Edward) May, Kelly (Thomas) McBath, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Celia (nee Starr) Mikell. We invite family and friends to join us for food and drinks in an open invitation on February 24th, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Traverso's Restaurant at 2523 Plainfield-Naperville Rd, Naperville, IL. Please join us in celebrating Edel's life with his family on this day of honor and remembrance. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019