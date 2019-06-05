|
Edelmiro Garcia-Calvo, age 83, of Glenview, formerly of Havana, Cuba. Beloved husband to Maria Garcia nee Diaz. Loving father to Madeline (Marc) Collins and Edward (Julie) Garcia. Proud grandfather/Baba to Alex, Emma, Charlie, and Sophia Collins, and Mickey, Mattie, and Lucas Garcia. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019, 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Mass Friday, June 7, 2019 10:00 am at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 3535 Thornwood Avenue, Glenview, Illinois 60026. Interment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019