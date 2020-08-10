Edgar A. Feldman MD with flag
Edgar A. Feldman MD passed away August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Laurel, dear father of Robert (Dawn) Feldman, Steven (Krista) Feldman, Susan Feldman, Laura (Mike) Iosue, the late Jodi Harrison, Debra Peterson and Jeff Peterson, former son-in-law, Carl Pius Weibel; fond brother of Grace Rifken; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Marques) Martin, Dan (Kelly) Feldman, Rachel Feldman, Bobby Peterson, Alleya Weibel, Michael Harrison, Jonathan Iosue, Noah Harrison, Imani Weibel; great grandfather of Zeke Martin, and dear friend, Ina Feldman. Private graveside services for the family will be held on Tuesday, August 11. Shiva will be held for 3 nights via zoom. (For information regarding the password contact Laird Funeral Home, Elgin at 847-741-8800) In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to PAWS or the Democratic National Committee. www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com