Edgar A. Feldman
1936 - 2020
Edgar A. Feldman MD with flag

Edgar A. Feldman MD passed away August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Laurel, dear father of Robert (Dawn) Feldman, Steven (Krista) Feldman, Susan Feldman, Laura (Mike) Iosue, the late Jodi Harrison, Debra Peterson and Jeff Peterson, former son-in-law, Carl Pius Weibel; fond brother of Grace Rifken; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Marques) Martin, Dan (Kelly) Feldman, Rachel Feldman, Bobby Peterson, Alleya Weibel, Michael Harrison, Jonathan Iosue, Noah Harrison, Imani Weibel; great grandfather of Zeke Martin, and dear friend, Ina Feldman. Private graveside services for the family will be held on Tuesday, August 11. Shiva will be held for 3 nights via zoom. (For information regarding the password contact Laird Funeral Home, Elgin at 847-741-8800) In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to PAWS or the Democratic National Committee. www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Maureen Fields
Friend
August 9, 2020
Your friendship, kindness, and thoughtfulness when I was going through the most difficult time of my life will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend.
Russell Bergner
Russell Bergner
Friend
