Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 W. 151st Street
Orland Park, IL
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 W. 151st Street
Orland Park, IL
Edgar A. Graham


1930 - 2020
Edgar A. Graham Obituary
Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Polk). Loving father of Cathie (the late David) Miller, and Debbie (Mark) Lausch. Dear step-father of Janet (Frank) Dunkel, and Pam (Bob) Jankuski. Loving grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 9. Fond brother of Ira (Helen) Graham. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Long time proprietor of Graham & Sons Decor and Vending. Memorial visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Service 1:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
