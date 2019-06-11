Home

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Cathedral Parish National Catholic Church
9201 W. Higgins Rd.
Chicago, IN
Edgar Hansen Obituary
Edgar Hansen, 94 of Portage ,IN ,formerly of Mt. Prospect, IL. US Navy Veteran WWII. Retired purchasing agent for FJW Industries and longtime member and usher at All Saints Cathedral Parish National Catholic Church. Beloved husband of the late Jean for 67 years; loving father of Pam Smith; dear grandfather of Scott (Erin), Cyndi Nimnicht and Jennifer (Rob) Brown; great-grandfather of Elliot, Abigail, Lyla and Violet; fond brother of Arlynn (late Gene) Bristow and brother in law of Joyce (late Chuck) Ferraro. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019 3-8pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt.Prospect,IL. Funeral Thursday, 10am closing prayers at the funeral home and proceeding to All Saints Cathedral Parish National Catholic Church 9201 W. Higgins Rd., Chicago for 11am Mass. Interment All Saints Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Region, 600 Superior Ave., Munster,IN 46321 appreciated. Info:847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019
