Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Live on Mitzvah Memorial Funerals Webpage
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Atlas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar J. Atlas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar J. Atlas Obituary
Edgar J. Atlas, age 93. WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Roslyn Atlas nee Morjoseph. Loving father of Marlyn Atlas (Bruce) Paul, Ronna Atlas, and Kory (Joanne) Atlas. Cherished grandfather of Sebastian (Megan) Paul, Chase (Erin) Paul, Drake (Michelle) Paul, Gabby Atlas, and Gianna Atlas and great-grandfather of Marin Paul and Theadora Paul. Dear brother of the late Gerald (the late Thelma) Atlas. He was also a dear grandfather to pup Cocoa. Due to global public health concerns, the service can be viewed on Edgar's webpage at www.MitzvahFunerals.com at 10:00AM Wednesday (Live) or any time after. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now