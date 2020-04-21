|
Edgar J. Atlas, age 93. WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Roslyn Atlas nee Morjoseph. Loving father of Marlyn Atlas (Bruce) Paul, Ronna Atlas, and Kory (Joanne) Atlas. Cherished grandfather of Sebastian (Megan) Paul, Chase (Erin) Paul, Drake (Michelle) Paul, Gabby Atlas, and Gianna Atlas and great-grandfather of Marin Paul and Theadora Paul. Dear brother of the late Gerald (the late Thelma) Atlas. He was also a dear grandfather to pup Cocoa. Due to global public health concerns, the service can be viewed on Edgar's webpage at www.MitzvahFunerals.com at 10:00AM Wednesday (Live) or any time after. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020