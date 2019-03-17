Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Weisz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar J. Weisz

Obituary Condolences

Edgar J. Weisz Obituary
Edgar J. Weisz, born May 31st, 1923 and left this world surrounded by his loved one's March 15, 2019 at 95 years of age. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elaine, his four children, Lee (Karen), Alan (Elaine), Keith (Andie) and Jan (Mark) Somers, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, his brother Richard and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Lillian, and his siblings Howard, Danny, Robert and Sally Goodman. He went to war and served four years primarily on the USS Boyd, where he saw every major battle of the Pacific, including the Battles of Midway, Iwo Jima and Leyte Gulf. When not working, he loved to spend time with his family, fish and be in the outdoors. He had no pretentions nor enemies. He was honest to a fault, hardworking and loving. He sacrificed for his country and for his family. Service is Monday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) in Buffalo Grove followed by Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers a contribution to the Jewish will be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now