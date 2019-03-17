Edgar J. Weisz, born May 31st, 1923 and left this world surrounded by his loved one's March 15, 2019 at 95 years of age. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elaine, his four children, Lee (Karen), Alan (Elaine), Keith (Andie) and Jan (Mark) Somers, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, his brother Richard and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Lillian, and his siblings Howard, Danny, Robert and Sally Goodman. He went to war and served four years primarily on the USS Boyd, where he saw every major battle of the Pacific, including the Battles of Midway, Iwo Jima and Leyte Gulf. When not working, he loved to spend time with his family, fish and be in the outdoors. He had no pretentions nor enemies. He was honest to a fault, hardworking and loving. He sacrificed for his country and for his family. Service is Monday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) in Buffalo Grove followed by Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers a contribution to the Jewish will be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary