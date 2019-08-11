|
Visitation for Edilia J. Perez (nee Hernandez), 96, of Long Grove, will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Edilia was born in Cuba July 3, 1923 and she passed away August 9, 2019 at home in Long Grove, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Gustavo Perez; loving mother of Maritza (Tom) Figiel, Edilia (Tim) Nalepka and Elizabeth Robertson; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Chris) Esmits, Thomas Figiel, Melissa Nalepka, Christina Robertson and Matthew Robertson; dear daughter of the late Emeterio and Benita Hernandez; fond sister of the late Dr. Jose (Doris) Hernandez. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019