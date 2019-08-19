Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Chicago, IL
Edith Amato Obituary
Edith Amato (nee DeMichael), 86, at rest August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Mike; loving mother of Frank (Kathy) Amato, Carol (Sam) Calomino, Dede (Richard) Pacocha and Sunday (B.J.) Marrero; devoted grandmother of 13; dearest great grandmother of 5; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge,IL. Funeral Services will be Thursday at 10 A.M. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. For more information 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
