Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Edith Hoeschen
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Corner of Silver Spring and Santa Monica
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Corner of Silver Spring and Santa Monica
Edith B. Hoeschen


1926 - 2019
Edith B. Hoeschen Obituary
(Nee Byrne) Born to life in Chicago on June 30, 1926. Entered eternal life July 19, 2019. Loving mother of Sarah (Pat) Brennan and Brian (Oria) Hoeschen. Beloved grandmother of Colleen, Brigid, Jim and Joe Brennan and Alexandra Hoeschen. Dear sister of Sally (Vince) Vinci.

Edith was a longtime educator with Chicago Public Schools. She was devoted to her children both at home and in school.

Memorial visitation will take place Saturday, August 24 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Monica Catholic church, corner of Silver Spring and Santa Monica. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
