EDITH BERNICE "BE" HALVORSEN CARLSON (89), formerly of Highland Park, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Lake Cook Rehab and Healthcare, Northbrook, Illinois. Be was dedicated to her five children and five grandchildren. "Mombie" was an avid self-learner, and graduated from Lake View High School in Chicago where she was a member of Kappa Tri-Hi-Y, Forum, and Games Class. She was part of a tight-knit group of girlfriends; the "Buckeyes", which was formed in high school and lasted a lifetime. She enjoyed her family and traveling both domestically and abroad. Be is survived by her five children; Bill of Charlotte, North Carolina; Glenn (Pam) of McHenry, Illinois; Annette (Sandy) of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; Tom (Pam) of Wilton, Connecticut; Paul of Vernon Hills, Illinois; and five grandchildren; Colton, Danielle, Keith, Ryan and Sean. Be is preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Lempi Edith ("Gramma Hal") Halvorsen, brother Einar ("Hal") and sister-in-law Mary Halvorsen, and daughter-in-law Becki Carlson. A private graveside service was held on June 2, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. A special thank you to the staff, nurses and doctors at Lake Cook Rehab and Healthcare and Suncrest Hospice, who took such good care of, supported, and comforted Be in her final years and hours. The family is profoundly grateful for their kindness and service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund at chicagocovid19responsefund.org or 312-906-2204. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles was entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.