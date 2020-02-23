|
|
Edith (Edie) Brownman, nee' Heller, 94, beloved wife of the late Harold; adored mother of Ronnie (Tom) Rosen, Jane Rodak and Chuck (Renee) Brownman; cherished grandmother of Debra, David and Karen; loving aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Edie passed away on February 14th after a courageous battle with cancer for more than 6 years under the caring treatment of the doctors at University of Chicago Hospital. Edie was a loyal, lifetime member of Hadassah and organized the Jewish Worship Committee at the Brookdale Lake Shore Drive where she also served as President of the Residents Council. Her passing leaves a huge void in the lives of the many people she loved and to whom she was a role model and inspiration. Donations may be made in Edie's honor to Hadassah (Hadassah.org).
Services and interment have been held.
A celebration of life will be planned by the family at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020