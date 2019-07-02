|
Edith F. Ebinger, nee Fimoff. Beloved wife of the late A. Raymond; dear mother of Raymond "Chip" and Allen Ebinger; grandmother of Michelle (Bob) Padilla; great-grandmother of Brandon, Jordan, and Devin; fond sister of the late Sylvia Pane, Shirley Perlgut, Bernard, Seymour, and Eddy Fimoff. Funeral service Friday 10:30 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JUF. Funeral information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 2 to July 3, 2019