Edith Garigliano nee Blasi, age 95. Devoted wife of the late Lawrence; Beloved mother of Lauren (Frank) Lo Presti, Janice (Gregory) White, Jeanne ( Fred, Jr.) Leinweber, and Linda ( Albert) Gallucci; Loving grandmother of Lynn, Julie, Robert, Michael, Kristen, Kimberly, Jennifer, Brian, Laura, Nicole and Fred III; Great grandmother of nineteen. Dear sister of the late Annette Blasi, the late Lydia Bakovich, and the late Tony Blasi; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday May 2, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Savior Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019