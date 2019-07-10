|
Edith (Kuehn) Johnson, 86, a resident of Chicago, IL, died at Artis Senior Living of Elmhurst on July 6, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1933 in Chicago, IL She is survived by her husband, Willard Johnson of Chicago; by her son Eric (Bettina), son Kurt (Michelle), daughter Kristin (Louis); her sister Ruth (Curry); and her six grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., at which time there will be a time for sharing of personal memories of Edith, at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., 60187. Friends are encouraged to leave memories on the Guestbook so the family may read them during this time. For more information, please visit www.hultgrenfh.com for a full obituary or call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019