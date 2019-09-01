|
Edith (Seder) Kaye, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Highland Park on August 30, 2019. She was known for her strength, boundless energy, wicked sense of humor, incisiveness, and devotion to her family and community. She lived a full life relentlessly trying to make the world a better place.
Edie was born on March 5, 1929, in Worcester, MA, to Harry and Minnie Seder. Harry Seder emigrated to the United States from Lithuania in the early twentieth century; while running a wholesale grocery business and providing for his busy family, Harry generously supported his community and inspired Edie with the values that she lived fully. The youngest of six children, she grew up in Webster, Massachusetts, on the shores of Lake Chaubunagungamaug. She left Webster at the age of 14 to attend boarding school at Miss Choate's School in Brookline, Massachusetts, and then attended the University of Vermont, where she met Bernie Kaye, then a medical student. They were married for 70 years until his death in 2018.
She leaves her children Dr. David Kaye and his spouse Dr. Emily Ets-Hokin of Buffalo, NY, Margy Kaye and her partner Bill Padnos of Chicago, IL, and Steve Kaye and his spouse Judy Kaye of Wayland, MA. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren - David and Shanna Jadwin, Kate Jadwin and Ross Wolinsky, Ari Jadwin, Dr. Madeline Kaye and Eric Weiner, Eliza Kaye, Alli Kaye, Laura Kaye, Tom Kaye, Sella Jadwin and Bernie Jadwin. She was predeceased by her siblings Evelyn Heller, Herschel Seder, Dorothy Seder, Betty Fishman, and Ada Greenbaum.
Outside of her family, Edie devoted much of her life to philanthropic causes. She was a tireless fundraiser. She served in leadership roles at the Jewish United Fund of Chicago. She was an active and devoted member of North Suburban Synagogue Beth El in Highland Park. She was also for many years a leader for the United Way and Highland Park Hospital.
Chapel service will be on Monday, September 2, at 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Jewish United Fund of Chicago, juf.org. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019