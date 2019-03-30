Edith "Ida" King, nee Morra, 98, of Bethlehem Woods, LaGrange Park formerly of Countryside, passed away March 28, 2019 at LaGrange Hospital. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Alice (former husband Jerry, Sr.) Williams and Maureen (Raymond) Babinsky. Devoted grandmother of Jerry, Jr. (former wife Andrea), Dan (Jennifer) Williams, Andrea (Anthony) Janke and Brandon (Kimberly) Babinsky. Cherished great-grandmother of Jacob, Olivia, Hannah and Kyle Williams, Dylan and Devin Babinsky and Connor and Emma Janke. Dear sister of the late James (late Rose) Gentile and the late Rose Gentile. Ida had a loving husband, George, for 62 years. They spent winters in Florida or Arizona, and enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and travelling. The two played cribbage together every night. Their genuine love for each other was an inspiration to all. Recently, Ida spent more time with her daughters and loved seeing all the family together. Visitation 4 to 8pm Sunday, March 31 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 9:30am Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Breast Cancer Research or appreciated. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary