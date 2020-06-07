Edith L. Lifschultz, Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Phillip. Loving mother of Jodie (Jeffrey) Sullivan, the late Gregory Lifschultz and the late Bonnie (Ray) Sand. Proud grandmother of Michelle (Rick) Cozza, Melanie Caspi, David Lifschultz, Davan Sand, Arie Serota, and Raphael Serota. Cherished great-grandmother of Morgan, Ella, Corey, Coby, and Maya. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America, www.feedingamerica.org, which directs otherwise wasted food towards feeding America's hungry, or The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, https://disasterphilanthropy.org, which gives support to those with little personal resources in this pandemic. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.