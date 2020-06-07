Edith L. Lifschultz
Edith L. Lifschultz, Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Phillip. Loving mother of Jodie (Jeffrey) Sullivan, the late Gregory Lifschultz and the late Bonnie (Ray) Sand. Proud grandmother of Michelle (Rick) Cozza, Melanie Caspi, David Lifschultz, Davan Sand, Arie Serota, and Raphael Serota. Cherished great-grandmother of Morgan, Ella, Corey, Coby, and Maya. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America, www.feedingamerica.org, which directs otherwise wasted food towards feeding America's hungry, or The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, https://disasterphilanthropy.org, which gives support to those with little personal resources in this pandemic. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of my dear cousin. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Ellen
Ellen Goodman
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
