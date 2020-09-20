1/1
Edith L. Stern
Edith L. Stern, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Morris Stern. Loving mother of Harriet (Elliott) Bender, Francine (Jim) Donenberg and Mitchell Stern of blessed memory. Cherished grandmother of Sharon Bender and Michael (Tiffany) Bender, Jonathan (Erica) Donenberg, Merrick (Kerry) Donenberg, and Jennifer Donenberg. Beloved great grandmother of Devin and Taylor Bender, Wesley, Bennett and Aubyn Donenberg. Dearest sister of Selma (the late Oscar) Liskar and the late Dorothy (the late Al) Boime. Fond Aunt to many. Private services were held. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
1 entry
September 17, 2020
