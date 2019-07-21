|
|
Edith Burke nee Knowles, June 9, 2019, age 67. Late of Hazel Crest, formerly of Matteson. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Reynold Burke. Dear mother of Michelle Burke. Loving sister of Joy Noel Knowles and the late Gail Nan Knowles. Fond aunt and friend to many. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 3rd at the Family Harvest Church, 18500 92nd Ave. Tinley Park, IL from 12:30 p.m until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations toward cost of services. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019