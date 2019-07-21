Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
For more information about
Edith Burke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Family Harvest Church
18500 92 nd Ave.
Tinley Park,, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Harvest Church,
18500 92nd Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Louise Burke


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Louise Burke Obituary
Edith Burke nee Knowles, June 9, 2019, age 67. Late of Hazel Crest, formerly of Matteson. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Reynold Burke. Dear mother of Michelle Burke. Loving sister of Joy Noel Knowles and the late Gail Nan Knowles. Fond aunt and friend to many. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 3rd at the Family Harvest Church, 18500 92nd Ave. Tinley Park, IL from 12:30 p.m until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations toward cost of services. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now